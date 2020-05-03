London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds has shared the first picture of their son, who was born last week, it was reported.

Saturday, Symonds posted the photo on Instagram where she’s seen cradling their baby, named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, reports the Metro newspaper.

The little boy is seen all snuggled up in a cream knitted blanket, showcasing a full head of blonde hair.

Symonds revealed their son’s second middle name, Nicholas, was a tribute to “Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life”.

The two medics later shared their “warm congratulations” with the couple in a statement that read: “We are honoured and humbled to have been recognised in this way, and we give our thanks to the incredible team of professionals who we work with at Guy’s at St Thomas’ and who ensure every patient receives the best care.”

Johnson had been diagnosed with coronavirus on March 26 and was admitted to hospital 10 days later. The following day, he was moved to intensive care.

Following his recovery, Johnson took back charge of the government on April 26.

Johnson was due to take two weeks paternity leave, but has confirmed that he will take time off later in the year in order to keep a “firm grip” on decisions about the COVID-19 lockdown, the Metro newspaper reported.

He and Symonds announced the pregnancy, along with their engagement, on Instagram February 29.

IANS