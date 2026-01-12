London: The UK’s Office of Communications (Ofcom) Monday launched an investigation into X over the “deeply concerning” reports of its Grok artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot generating sexualised imagery to determine if it breached the country’s Online Safety Act.

The independent media watchdog said it had urgently made contact with X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, last week. The Elon Musk-owned company was set a “firm deadline” of January 9 to explain what steps it has taken to comply with its duties to protect its users in the UK.

The company responded by the deadline, and we carried out an expedited assessment of available evidence as a matter of urgency, Ofcom said in a statement.

Ofcom has decided to open a formal investigation to establish whether X has failed to comply with its legal obligations under the Online Safety Act, it stated.

“Reports of Grok being used to create and share illegal non-consensual intimate images and child sexual abuse material on X have been deeply concerning,” an Ofcom spokesperson said.

“Platforms must protect people in the UK from content that’s illegal in the UK, and we won’t hesitate to investigate where we suspect companies are failing in their duties, especially where there’s a risk of harm to children.

“We’ll progress this investigation as a matter of the highest priority, while ensuring we follow due process. As the UK’s independent online safety enforcement agency, it’s important we make sure our investigations are legally robust and fairly decided,” the spokesperson said.

The government said it expected Ofcom to use the full legal powers the British Parliament has granted it as an independent watchdog.

“Sexually manipulating images of women and children is despicable and abhorrent. It is an insult and totally unacceptable for Grok to still allow this if you’re willing to pay for it,” said Liz Kendall, UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.

“I would remind xAI that the Online Safety Act includes the power to block services from being accessed in the UK if they refuse to comply with UK law. If Ofcom decide to use those powers, they will have our full support,” she said.

The minister said the government will be banning “nudification apps” in the Crime and Policing Bill, which is going through Parliament now.

“We are in the coming weeks bringing into force powers to criminalise the creation of intimate images without consent. I expect all platforms to abide by Ofcom’s new Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) guidance, and if they do not, I am prepared to go further.

“We are as determined to ensure women and girls are safe online as we are to ensure they are safe in the real world. No excuses,” added Kendall.

The use of Grok to create sexually explicit content has sparked concerns around the world, including in India, with some countries such as Indonesia imposing a temporary ban on X.

In the UK, Opposition leaders have opposed any move to ban the platform as being incompatible with free speech.

“Real fascism is arresting thousands of people for social media posts,” Musk said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Ofcom said its probe will be assessing Grok’s risk of people in the UK seeing content that is illegal in the country; take appropriate steps to prevent people in the UK from seeing “priority” illegal content – including non-consensual intimate images and CSAM; take down illegal content swiftly when they become aware of it; and use highly effective age assurance to protect UK children from seeing pornography.

It will then determine the action to be taken, which could range from fines to even recommending blocking a service in extreme cases of law breach.