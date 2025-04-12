Kyiv: Ukraine Saturday accused Russia of deliberately targeting Indian businesses after a missile strike hit a warehouse belonging to Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum Healthcare.

In a post on X, Ukraine’s embassy in India said: “While claiming ‘special friendship’ with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses — destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.”

Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine. While claiming “special friendship” with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses — destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.#russiaIsATerroristState https://t.co/AW2JMKulst — UKR Embassy in India (@UkrembInd) April 12, 2025

The warehouse, operated by Kusum Healthcare, was reportedly used to store medical supplies critical for humanitarian needs. Kyiv has not released details about casualties or the extent of the damage, but condemned the strike as a violation of international norms.

Russia has not responded to the allegations.

Earlier, Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, said in a post on X that the assault had been carried out by Russian drones, not a missile.

“This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia’s campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues,” Harris wrote.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry Saturday accused Ukraine of launching five attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in the past 24 hours. Moscow claims the strikes violate a US-brokered agreement to halt such attacks.

Last month, both countries reportedly agreed to a moratorium on targeting each other’s energy facilities. However, tensions remain high, with each side accusing the other of breaching the pact.

India, which has maintained a neutral stance throughout the conflict, has reiterated its call for peace and an end to violence. New Delhi has refrained from taking sides in the ongoing war.

PNN & Agencies