New Delhi: Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in New Delhi Thursday to reinvigorate bilateral ties with India.

He will build on the dialogue between Prime Narendra Modi and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace.

In a first high-level visit by a Ukrainian leader since the start of hostilities with Russia in 2022, Kuleba began his two-day official visit at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“I began my visit to New Delhi upon @DrSJaishankar’s invitation. The Ukrainian-Indian cooperation is important and we will be reinvigorating ties,” Kuleba said in a post on X Thursday.

“Building on the dialogue between @ZelenskyyUa and @NarendraModi, we will pay specific attention to the Peace Formula,” he added.

He would call on EAM Jaishankar and Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier.

Kuleba’s visit comes just as Prime Minister Modi spoke to Presidents of the warring Ukraine and Russia over the telephone this month.

In his talks with Zelensky, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between Kyiv and Moscow.

The Prime Minister added that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution as Zelensky appreciated the country’s continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine.

IANS