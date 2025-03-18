New Delhi: Ukraine desires a peaceful resolution to its conflict with Russia but it will not compromise on its territorial integrity, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Tuesday.

During an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Sybiha also said a clear position on the proposed ceasefire is likely to emerge after a phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders are scheduled to talk late Tuesday.

It will be in global interest to achieve long-lasting and just peace, Sybiha said.

Ukraine is not opposed to the peace initiative as it has accepted the US proposal on a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, the foreign minister said.

At the same time, Sybiha said, Ukraine will not compromise on its territorial integrity and security.

“We will never recognise any part of the territory occupied by Russia,” he said.

Russia did not achieve any strategic goals by attacking Ukraine, he added.

PTI