Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had discussed defence cooperation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Further defence cooperation was discussed,” Zelensky tweeted after the talks.

The parties also coordinated the next steps in counteracting “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine” on the eve of important international events, Zelensky said Tuesday.

The Ukrainian president added that he thanked Canada for its leadership in supporting Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last month, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced that Canada would donate more military aid to Ukraine, including over 20,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm NATO standard ammunition.

A meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group is set to take place at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Wednesday.