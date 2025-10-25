Koraput: Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Ulaka Friday alleged massive corruption in the construction of 228 roads executed by National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited in Koraput and Rayagada districts. He raised serious concerns over poor construction quality and misuse of government funds, asserting that the condition of most roads has deteriorated shortly after completion. MP Ulaka expressed strong dissatisfaction with NBCC’s performance, saying, “Public money is not meant to fill the pockets of contractors and companies. If the damaged roads are not repaired immediately, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he warned.

He further added that villages in remote tribal belts still lack proper transportation because of such negligence, resulting in hardships during medical emergencies and affecting local economic activities. Supporting his stand, Pottangi MLA Ramachandra Kadam emphasised that substandard infrastructure directly impacts the future of tribal communities, “Roads are the backbone of development. If the foundation itself is corrupted, how will our people progress? We will not tolerate injustice to the tribals of Koraput and Rayagada. Every single road must be rebuilt with strong quality standards,” said the MLA.

Both the MP and MLA urged the administration to conduct a thorough investigation into NBCC’s road projects and ensure accountability. They also demanded immediate field inspections and transparent action reports. The issue triggered widespread public anger in Koraput and Rayagada, with people expecting quick reforms to restore trust in government’s development works.