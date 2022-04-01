Dhenkanal: The newly-elected chairperson of Dhenkanal Municipality, Jayanti Patra, had a close shave as some henchmen of the defeated candidate allegedly fired five rounds at her house and issued death threat to her and her husband, Wednesday night.

The matter came to the fore after Jayanti, wife of Rama Chandra Patra, met the SP L Divya V and lodged a complaint. Her husband is the vice-president of BJP’s state Krushak Morcha.

The miscreants also issued murder threat to Artabandhu Mallik, father of newly-elected councillor of ward no-19 at Similia village, as well as a co-villager Sailendu Narayan Sahu.

Later, Sailendu also lodged a police complaint. Police registered two separate cases and arrested Satyabrata Behera, 26 of Housing Board Colony and Somanath Sahu, 22 of Jaygopal Sahi.

A scooter, cash worth Rs 1 lakh and two lathis were seized from their possession.

PNN