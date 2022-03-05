Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Saturday announced names of the party’s candidates for the post of Mayor to three municipal corporations ahead of urban local body (ULB) polls in Odisha.

A source said that Subash Singh, Sulochana Das and Sanghamitra Dalei have been shortlisted as Mayor candidates of BJD for Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state unit of Congress Friday afternoon announced Madhusmita Acharya as the party’s candidate for the post of Mayor in BMC ahead of elections to ULBs.

The party has nominated vice-president of Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress Giribala Behera as its candidate for CMC chairperson.

Also read: Choudwar Police nabs 3 chain snatchers, 22 gold chains recovered

The filing of nominations for ULB polls in the state began Wednesday (i.e March 2) and the last date for filing nominations is March 7.

The State Election Commission (SEC)-Odisha earlier announced that the filing of nominations would be done between March 2 to March 7, scrutiny March 9, withdrawal of nominations up to March 14, voting March 24, counting of votes March 26, election of vice-chairperson April 7 and election of deputy mayor coming April 8, respectively.

More than 27 lakh voters will exercise their right to franchise at 3,030 booths under 1,731 wards in 106 ULBs including 47 Municipalities and 59 NACs. Likewise, nearly 14.26 lakh voters will cast their votes at 1,407 booths under 168 wards in the three Municipal Corporations – CMC of Cuttack, BMC of Bhubaneswar and BeMC of Berhampur.

PNN