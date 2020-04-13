Bargarh: Cucumber farmers of Bhatli block in Ganjam district of Odisha are suffering huge losses due to the sudden coronavirus lockdown. Several kilograms of cucumber could not be sent to market and are on the verge of rotting in the fields itself.

The farmers from Amlipali, Badamlipali, Badapali, Badmal of the block are at the receiving end and finding it difficult to meet both ends with no sale whatsoever.

The countrywide lockdown forced people to stay indoors and so are the farmers. The cucumber farmers were also hit by the lack of transportation during the lockdown period. This rotting of cucumber can eventually lead non-payment of farmers’ bank loans.

Warranted by the situation, the farmers are bound to sell their products at a throwaway price to the local customers to just minimise their losses.

“I have taken 10 lakh loan from the bank for my vegetable and especially cucumber farming. I have invested five lakh from the loan amount for cucumber farming and constructing a ‘Pali House’. About 40 quintal cucumbers from my farmland are in ready-to-harvest situation. But in this situation, it is difficult for me to sell even one kg of cucumber,” lamented Asutosh Acharya a farmer from the block.

Hence the farmers of the Bhatli block have requested the district administration to look into the matter and take necessary action. The farmers of the block used to also supply cucumbers to the markets in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Nayagarh. They also supply their farm products to the bordering states.

PNN