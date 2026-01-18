Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron slammed US tariff threats over Greenland as ‘unacceptable,’ stressing that Europeans will respond in a united and coordinated manner should they be confirmed.

Macron also said on his X account that France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of nations, adding that it was on this basis that France has decided to take part in the exercise organised by Denmark in Greenland.

“No intimidation or threat will influence us,” he underscored.

Macron’s remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement Saturday that the United States would impose a 10 per cent tariff from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland over Greenland, and raise the levy to 25 per cent from the beginning of June unless a deal is reached for the United States to purchase the territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining control over defence and foreign policy.

The United States maintains a military base on the island. Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to “obtain” Greenland.

Meanwhile, Nordic leaders were among the first to push back, stressing that disputes between allies should be handled through dialogue rather than pressure.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said he was surprised by the tariff threat and noted Denmark was in close contact with the European Commission, according to Ritzau.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called the threats “unacceptable” in comments to national news agency NTB, saying threats have no place among allies and reiterating Norway’s support for the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said issues among allies are best resolved through discussion, not pressure, warning that tariffs could harm transatlantic relations and trigger a dangerous downward spiral.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson rejected the tariff as “blackmail,” saying Sweden “will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed” and arguing the matter should be handled at EU level.