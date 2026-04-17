Hatadihi: Irregularities have surfaced in the Command Area Development and Water Management (CADWM) programme, with works reportedly executed without prior project approval or budget allocation, even as the scheme faces an acute staff shortage across four districts.

Despite the government allocating crores of rupees under various schemes to support farmers, implementation gaps have raised concerns. Sources said a single executive engineer is overseeing four districts — Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur — under the CAD division, with the CAD Division No-3 office located in Bhadrak. There is one assistant executive engineer each for Anandapur, Keonjhar and Bhadrak, while only four engineers are deployed across the four districts, raising questions over effective supervision. Across the state, there are 12 CAD divisions.

Under CADWM, a subscheme of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), water user associations, or Pani Panchayats, are tasked with constructing field channels to facilitate irrigation to farmlands. However, it is alleged that work has begun at several locations without administrative approval or funds allocation.

In response, the executive engineer of CAD Division No-3, Bhadrak, issued a letter (No. 531 dated March 30, 2026) to Pani Panchayat secretaries, assistant executive engineers and engineers, directing an immediate halt to unauthorised field channel works for 2026–27 financial year. The letter stated that no work should commence without a formal agreement and official work order. It warned that any such activity would not be legally recognised and would create unauthorised financial liabilities.

It also clarified that the office would not be responsible for payments for works not uploaded in phases on the e-CAD infrastructure platform. Officials cautioned that such irregular practices could lead to substandard execution of projects and wastage of public money. Bhadrak Executive Engineer Sudhanshu Sekhar Chhotray said action is underway after it was found that work had started in some areas before approval and fund allocation, describing the development as “unfortunate and surprising”. Engineer Bijay Mohanty, in charge of Hatadihi block, said irregular CADA works have been reported from multiple locations, and the matter will be brought to the notice of higher authorities.