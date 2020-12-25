Koksara: A bear has fallen in love with temple prasad! Sounds unbelievable, but it is true. A bear has been regularly visiting a temple at the foot of Sahajkhol hill in Koksara block on the outskirts of Kalahandi district to eat prasad offered by devotees.

The tribal people living here worship Budharaja as their deity. There is a temple at the foot of Sahajkhol hill below Aamapani Ghat where Budharaja is worshipped by these tribal people.

For the last couple of days, what the villagers have been witnessing is a rare experience for them, they stated. According to them, a bear is coming to the temple every day.

“Bear is a wild animal and has been notorious for getting fierce at times, causing serious injuries to people. But this particular bear is not like that. After sunset, it comes to the temple, eats the fruits offered by the deportees and then returns to the jungle on its own,” they observed.

Even if it has not attacked anyone as yet, people are in fear. They are learnt to have stopped coming out of their houses after the sun sets in.

The local forest department officers could not be reached for their comments.

PNN