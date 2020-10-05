Bhuban: Apart from being famous for India’s youngest martyr Baji Rout as well as brass and bell metal wares, Bhuban is also famous for another reason.

It is the enthralling bullock festival, a tradition for hundreds of years observed on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

For the first time in the history of Bhuban, the traditional bullock festival is going to be disrupted this year as the district administration has taken a decision not to allow the organizers to host the festival this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was started by the members of Thoria community. The administration’s decision has not gone down well with the community’s present generation.

According to Biswanath Sahoo, president, Thoria Samaj, the world famous bullock festival was started by Thoria community. With the consent of presiding deity Maa Banajari, we have been organising the festival. Revelers from near and far come to Bhuban to witness the festival. We will request the administration to allow the bullocks of Thoria community. This way, the age old tradition can be kept alive without flouting the COVID-19 guidelines.

In those days before independence, there used to be no communication facilities like what we are enjoying now. People would depend on bullock carts to go from one place to another. The businessmen of Bhuban area also would use bullock carts and bullocks to go to different areas carrying their commodities. Their long time association with bullocks developed a unique bonding. In order to honour these animals that used to be instrumental in earning livelihood, the Thoria community started the bullock festival. Goldsmiths and silversmiths supported it.

Back then, the number of bullocks participating in the festival could be counted by the fingers of a hand. As of now, over 50 bullocks are participating in the festival. The bullocks, decorated with beads, furs and colourful saddles, are taken out in a procession that covers three to four kilometres with loud music. It starts at about 6pm and goes on until next morning. On this occasion, Arisa Pitha, a kind of famous sweet cake, is prepared at homes during this festival. People of Bhuban working outside make it a point to come to the village on the occasion of durga puja to witness bullock festival. Similarly, they invite their friends and relatives to their houses.

What makes the event more special is that goddess Durga and Hara-Parvati are worshipped at 12 pandals. And for the last couple of years, the ‘Ravana Podi'(Ravana effigy burning festival) utsav has also been celebrated here, enticing foreign and local travellers.

This year the COVID-19 pandemic has become a spoilsport. Though the members of Thoria community have already started rehearsal with their bullocks, uncertainty is still looming large since no meeting has so far been held in this regard.

Dillip Kumar Das, member, peace committee, said the festival, with which the people have an emotional attachment, should not be stopped. The administration should find out a way on how the festival will be observed amidst COVID-19 guidelines.

Echoing the same, Basudev Behera, president, town committees association, said the festival will be observed this year, giving top priority to people’s safety. Steps would be taken after a meeting with the administration.

When contacted, sub-collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya said “The decision has been taken to stop the bullock festival this year keeping the pandemic satiation in mind. The Durga puja will be celebrated with strict adherence to the guidelines. The height of idols of the goddesses should not be more than four feet. Only seven people will be allowed at the puja pandals. No cultural events will be allowed. Regarding the bullock festival, a joint meeting will soon be convened where the final decision on whether the bullock festival will be observed or not will be taken”.

PNN