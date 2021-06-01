Jajpur: An under-construction bridge on the National Highway-16 near Brajanagar under Panikoili police limits in this district caved in, Monday.

However, no casualties were reported during the incident as the construction work was not underway at the site during the mishap, which occurred around at 3.30 pm. However, locals claimed some labourers might have been trapped underneath the rubble and iron mesh.

The bridge work was being carried out by a consultancy agency named DBL as part of an expansion work of NH-16 near Brajanagar on Bhadrak route, about six km from Panikoili.

The bridge work is part of six-laning work of NH-16 undertaken by NHAI, Balasore division. Locals alleged that the consultancy agency had further sublet the work to some fringe contractors and this might have be the reason behind the mishap.

Locals alleged that the bridge collapsed due to poor quality materials and sub-standard work. They added that safety rules were compromised when the bridge was being constructed. Moreover, the NHAI authorities in Balasore never visit the spot, which has only emboldened the contractor to carry out the work according to his whims. The bridge work started three months back.

A local villager, Sarat Chandra Biswal said that a cesspool of water has formed under the bridge which led to the rusting of the pipes in the columns of the bridge. The roof of the bridge, which was recently laid, collapsed due to inferior quality of raw materials.

Efforts to contact the project director, NHA, in Balasore over phone failed as he did not respond to the calls.

PNN