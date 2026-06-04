Kendrapara: Far from home and desperate for help, five workers, including four from Odisha’s Kendrapara district, have appealed for urgent assistance after allegedly being stranded in Thailand under distressing circumstances.

The workers Khirod Das, Manoj Mallick, Kailash Sethi, and Nityananda Mallick from Kendrapara, along with Raj Kumar Pasi from Gorakhpur have sought intervention from the Odisha government and Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy to facilitate their rescue and safe return to India.

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In a video message, the workers said they had travelled to Thailand on tourist visas more than a year ago and are now facing difficulties. They alleged that they have been left without support and are struggling to return home.

The workers further claimed that their employer has not paid their salaries for the past three to four months. According to them, whenever they demand their dues, they are threatened with police action.

Adding to their ordeal, Kailash Sethi is reportedly suffering from health complications but has not received proper medical treatment. The stranded workers have urged the authorities to step in and help them return to their families at the earliest.