Kalyani: An undertrial prisoner died in West Bengal’s Nadia district, police said Thursday, following which family members and neighbours protested alleging foul play.

The undertrial prisoner was Tuesday found unconscious in his cell at a sub jail correctional home here and rushed to state-run JNM Hospital here, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

While the Kalyani sub division jail authorities said, 33-year-old Bosu Das died due to illness, the family of the deceased alleged that the police and jail officials were hiding the “actual incident”.

Agitated family members and neighbours demonstrated before the Kalyani Police Station, SDO Office, Hospital morgue and the jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Ranaghat Superintendent of Police VSR Ananthnag said, “I can comment on it only after receiving the autopsy report.”

The post-mortem examination was conducted in the presence of three doctors Wednesday, JNM Hospital superintendent Abhijit Mukherjee said. Das, a resident of Kalyani Majherchar area, was arrested a few days ago in connection with burglary in Kalyani town.

He was produced in Kalyani Sub divisional court and remanded to police custody for four days. Subsequently, he was sent to Kalyani sub jail correctional home. Das was again produced in Kalyani court Monday. His family members said, they had met him in the court premises that day and he looked fine.

According to the police, Bosu had collapsed in his cell Tuesday. The victim’s elder brother Basu Das said, “When we spoke to him Monday, he was fine. But the following day, we were informed that he was dead.

“While he died around 6.30 am, we were informed at 1 pm. We suspect that both the police and jail authorities are hiding the actual incident from us. We will fight to get justice.”

