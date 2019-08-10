Bhapur: A young inmate of Khandapada sub-jail gave the cops a slip for the third time Friday. He escaped while he was being taken to the vehicle after being produced before the JMFC court in Bhapur.

The inmate was identified as Tapan Kumar Rout (27), a native of Karabara village under Fategarh police limits of Nayagarh district. He was lodged in the jail in a rape case.

According to police official, he cunningly managed to escape jail June 10, 2019 for the first time and following the escape of the undertrial, the police officials later arrested him. He escaped again August 3, 2019 for the second time, and was arrested by the police officials near Kaligiri-Alasua area under Baideswar police limit of Cuttack district August 5, 2019 following a manhunt.

Tapan was brought to Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) court Bhapur Friday from Khandapada jail. After appearing before the magistrate when he was being shifted to jail, the accused managed to escape by pushing away the lady constable.