Mumbai: Ahead of International Women’s Day, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, intends to implement a year-long social campaign for which it has roped in actress Bhumi Pednekar.

For the programme ‘Women at Work – Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Future Tomorrow’, Bhumi will raise awareness with regards to several issues like equipping young women to challenges and opportunities in non-traditional roles and career paths, the importance of creating an eco-system to promote non-traditional aspirations for young women, role of government, businesses, NGOs, CSOs and individuals (influencers) and the importance of peer support to women working.

Commenting on the occasion, Bhumi says, “Our career pathways and choices are often influenced by people around us and their expectations of us. It limits our aspirations; our potential to truly achieve what we can. This is especially relevant for women and girls given the rigorous social conditioning that they experience.”

Read also – Mahesh Babu’s PLHF to facilitate treatment for kids with congenital heart diseases

She further states as to how greater representation of women in the workforce is the need of the hour, “The need for more women in the workforce is not only an economic imperative but a social one as well. Our workspaces need to be inclusive, encouraging diverse skill sets and expertise. This can be made possible when women occupy spaces in leading roles, breaking stereotypes, and barriers inspiring others especially, young girls to aspire and realize their full potential.”

Sharing her thoughts on the association with UNDP, the actress says, “I’m very pleased to be part of UNDP’s International Women’s Day campaign on Women at Work raising the important issue of leadership roles for women in the workspace and equal opportunities for all.”

“Through my movies, I have portrayed different characters that provide an alternative to stereotyping of female actors, fully aware that cinema can have a lasting impression on people. I look forward to contributing my part to creating conversations on this theme during my association with UNDP”, she concludes.