Bhubaneswar: A group of unidentified miscreants ransacked a Punjab National Bank ATM and looted cash from it late Tuesday night. The incident took place near Nandankanan Zoological Park area of Bhubaneswar.

The CCTV cameras installed at the ATM kiosk were also found to be damaged by the miscreants.

Local residents spotted the broken ATM machine and informed the police Wednesday morning.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The bank had not reported the total amount of cash looted in the incident at the time of filing this report.

It may be mentioned that robbery from banks and ATM machines are on a rise on the state. Unidentified miscreants looted lakhs of rupees from Odisha Gramya Bank at Siko village under the Jankia police station in Khurdha district October 13 night.

The employees of the bank spotted the windows broken in the morning. The locker was also found to be open. They immediately alerted the bank manager and police about the incident following which an investigation started.

PNN