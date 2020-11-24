Patna: Two miscreants Tuesday snatched a bag containing Rs 5 lakh in cash from a woman at Turumunga village under Patna block of Keonjhar district.

The victim, identified as Annapurna Mishra, is an accountant of a regional cooperative bank.

The incident took place in front of the Bank of India branch. Even though it was busy hours of the day and the area was crowded, none could get time to react.

Sources said, Mishra had withdrawn Rs 5 lakh from Bank of India branch for her own branch. After withdrawing the money, she was walking to her bank with the bag containing the money. She had come only a few metres from the bank when the two unidentified persons riding a black Pulsar motorcycle stopped near her. Before she could guess their motive, they snatched the cash bag away and sped away from the spot. All that happened so fast that none could come to her rescue.

After getting information about the incident, Turumunga police reached the spot and launched a probe.

PNN