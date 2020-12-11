Patnagarh: Police Friday recovered the body of a woman from a groundnut farm near Dhubalpada village under Patnagarh police limits in Bolangir district.

While the deceased is yet to be identified, Patnagarh police have launched an investigation.

Some villagers spotted the body lying under uprooted dried groundnut plants Friday afternoon. They immediately alerted the village keeper and the police were informed subsequently.

After getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem. Prima facie, it appears that the woman was raped and murdered. The miscreant(s) hid the body under piles of dried groundnut plants possibly to delay the crime coming to fore.

The police said they have already launched an investigation. They have alerted the nearby police stations to notify if any missing person report is lodged at their respective stations. A detailed investigation is underway.