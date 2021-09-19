Bari: Police recovered a woman’s body from the left side of the Brahmani River near Rameswar temple at Ramchandrapur under Bari police limits in Jajpur district Sunday.

The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

According to a source, few local people first spotted the body floating in the water. They immediately informed the villagers who alerted the police.

Later a team from Bari police station reached the spot and with the help of fire personnel fished out the body. After the completion of inquest, the cops sent the body for post mortem.

While the local people were of the opinion that she might have been swept away in floodwater, the police are investigating from all possible angle including murder. Meanwhile, they have alerted their counterparts at nearby police stations to confirm if any missing report is lodged at any police station or outpost.

Regarding the cause of the death, the police said they could say anything about the case only after completion of the investigation.

