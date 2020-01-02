Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police will soon have a unified control room (UCR) for better coordination among the officials of both the Cuttack and Bhubaneswar urban police divisions (UPDs).

This was revealed by Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay while outlining the future plans of the Commissionerate Police on the occasion of its 12th Raising Day celebrations at the 7th battalion of OSAP here, Thursday.

The DGP said, “Rapid and coordinated action is the biggest challenge for police in urban areas. We are planning to have a unified control room and increase the number of PCR vans for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.”

Abhay said that during the last 11 years the Commissionerate Police has succeeded in making its mark at the national level. “Despite all the challenges, the Commissionerate Police has been providing good services to the public in spite of all the challenges,” said the DGP.

He praised the twin city police for proper implementation of ‘Mo Sarakar’ initiative by the state government. He said that the police have been getting encouraging feedback through ‘Mo Sarkar’ and urged the cops to keep up the good work.

He also informed about the launching of the all women SPO unit to ensure women’s safety in the twin city.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said that the headquarters of the Commissionerate Police will be rechristened as ‘Police Seva Bhawan’. He said that motto of the Commissionerate has now changed from ‘We Care-We Dare’ to ‘Our Police-Our Security’. He stressed that police will take effective steps against organised crime, high quality CCTV surveillance for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, use of facial recognition system through effective use of Artificial Intelligence, excellent emergency response system, ensuring security for senior citizens and women.”