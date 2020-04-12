New Delhi/ Kolkata: The Centre and the West Bengal government Saturday pressed a confrontationist button over the Union Home Ministry writing to the state Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking action against the ‘dilution’ of lockdown measures in the state, and over permission for religious gatherings given by the state cops.

Hitting back, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hinted that the Centre had a communal stand and said her government was now busy fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and not any ‘communal virus’.

“As per further reports received from security agencies, gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal, with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the state government,” read the letter sent by the Internal Security Division of the MHA.

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee government had allowed sweet shops and flower shops to open. But what brought discomfiture to the Mamata government is the mention of allowing a huddle at certain minority-dominated places that may be used by her opposition to cry appeasement, a charge Banerjee’s government has often faced from its opponents.

“There is no regulation on vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms in Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiabruz, Garden Reach, Ikbalpur and Maniktala in Kolkata,” read the letter written by Deputy Secretary Srinivasu K.A.

The MHA told the Bengal top bureaucrat and top cop that these are in complete violation of the MHA orders which involved the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to enforce a complete shutdown for 21 days across India which is now tipped to be extended for another couple of weeks.

The ministry not only demanded strict action by the Mamata Banerjee government in the matter, but also asked for a report on the action it has taken against the violators.

Banerjee brushed aside the allegations in her characteristic manner after initially saying no such letter has been received by the state.

“No such letter has been given by them. They have only asked us to be vigilant about the overall situation,” Banerjee said, when a journalist came up with a poser about the MHA letter criticising ‘dilution’ of lockdown measures in the state.

But then she enquired from Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha who said the Centre has sent a letter asking the state to maintain special vigilance in some of the areas.

“And you know very well whom Delhi wants to keep special vigilance on. We are now not fighting communal virus. We are fighting the disease. Wherever we get patients, we will treat them,” she said.

