Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived here Wednesday on a two-day Odisha visit during which he is scheduled to attend several programmes.

Chouhan, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, was received by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders.

According to the programme, Chouhan will inaugurate the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ in PurI Thursday, followed by an interaction with women farmers at CIFA, Bhubaneswar.

In the afternoon, Chouhan will participate in the Regional Mango Diversity Show at the Central Horticultural Experiment Station here and later attend a programme at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology.

PTI