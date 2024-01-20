Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal Saturday laid the foundation stone of ‘Ayush Diksha’ centre for the development of human resources for Ayush professionals in Bhubaneswar.

India is moving towards an integrated medicine approach where an empowered Ayush system of medicine will be used along with modern medicine in building a robust patient care delivery system in the country, Sonowal said. This centre will be developed within the campus of Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Bhubaneswar, he added.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal said this centre will enable the Ayush professionals to hone up their skills and upscale their dexterity in providing better patient care services to the people of the country. It will prove as a catalyst to the powerful Ayush movement and its attempt at global movement towards a healthy and happy life experience.

The institution will offer training programmes for Ayush professionals, especially those from Ayurveda, as it aims to collaborate with national institutes of prominence for capacity development, strengthening human resources, facilitating research and development and achieving self-sustainability to generate revenue, said a source.

The Ayush Diksha centre is being built with a budget of Rs30 crores. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including two auditoriums, 40 modern rooms with all amenities, suites for VIPs, dedicated space for a natural library and discussion rooms, the source added.

Today, the Ayush movement has regained strength as it marches towards reclaiming its glory. The resurgent Ayush movement has become a pioneer in the rejuvenation of traditional medicine from across the world, Sonowal said.

Sonowal further said the integrated medicinal approach will prove to be a boon for the people of the country as they can move towards healing their ailments as well as enriching their quality of life by empowering their physical and mental well-being.

UNI