New Delhi: Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai will hold a meeting with leaders of the protesting farmer groups Wednesday evening, according to sources.

The meeting will be held through video conferencing, the sources said.

Earlier, the three ministers had two rounds of meetings in Chandigarh with the farmer groups’ leaders but the discussions remained inconclusive and the farmers began their protests Tuesday.

A key demand of the farmers is guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops.

PTI