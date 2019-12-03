In today’s time, where every street, every locality has been named, there is a place where the streets and intersections still remain unnamed. Now you must be thinking how people get their address and how would they know which place they are at. So let’s tell you about it too.

The name of this place is Hilgermissen in Germany. A referendum was held in February this year to decide whether to name the local roads, as the current addresses are a challenge for those who are not native. But people voted in favor of not giving any name to the roads here.

The city of Hilgermissen was formed in 1970s with a number of smaller communities. History suggests that only house numbers and address of an old village name remain here.

Hillgermisson currently has 2,200 people, of whom 60 percent of those who voted in the referendum said that they want the current system to be maintained, that is, roads and squares should not be named.

Indeed, it was suggested by the council that giving each street a name could make the work of emergency services and delivery drivers easier, but the locals did not gave a green signal for it.