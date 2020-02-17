Usually in Indian nightclubs, Hindi, Punjabi or English songs are played, on which people dance all night as if there is no tomorrow. But you will be surprised to know that there is a country far away from India that is home to a very unique nightclub. In this nightclub, people dance to Sanskrit songs and only eat vegetarian food.

The name of this country is Argentina, where there is a nightclub called Grove in the capital city of Buenos-Aires. Here songs like Ganesh Sharanam, Govinda-Govinda, Jai-Jai Radha Raman Hari Bol and Jai Krishna Hare (devotional songs) are played and people can be seen dancing on these songs.

You will be surprised to know that this Buenos-Aires nightclub can host around 800 people on any given night.

In fact, Viswanathan, an Indian diplomat, had visited Argentina in 2012 and shared his experiences. He said that people are neither allowed to consume liquor nor smoke tobacco in this nightclub.

Even drugs are prohibited and meat and fish items are not allowed. Only soft drinks, fruit juice and vegetarian food are available here.