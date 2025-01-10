Bhubaneswar: Vishwaroop Ram, one of the exhibitions at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) conclave 2025 here, has mesmerised the Indian diaspora with its unique presentation of the Ramayana.

Titled ‘Universal Legacy of Ramayana’, the exhibition showcases the epic through traditional and contemporary art forms.

The display features idols of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Devi Sita, along with a life-size piñata of Ravan brought from Mexico. The collection includes nearly 150 artefacts, including 66 Indian exhibits such as paintings, puppets, masks, and multimedia installations, as well as 80 foreign artefacts from 17 countries.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, also features 16 Ramayana masks, postcards, posters, and a painting catalogue from Thailand. From Sri Lanka, the display includes the Ravanhattha, a traditional musical instrument linked to Ravan.

Puppets and paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayana have been brought from Indonesia, while Nepal, Canada, and New Zealand have contributed 19 postal stamps featuring Ramayana themes. The exhibition also showcases idols of Ram and Hanuman from Fiji, along with Ramayana texts in Persian (from Iran), Arabic (from Kuwait), Russian (from Russia), Chinese (from China), and Mongolian (from Mongolia).

The exhibition also features masks and puppets from Cambodia, shadow puppets from Singapore, Ravan headgear from Trinidad & Tobago, and books and shadow puppets from Malaysia.

According to officials, the Ramayana has cultural, religious, and artistic connections in 22 countries, which are represented through local interpretations displayed on a large digital LED screen. Some of the countries where the epic has significant influence include Thailand, Russia, Mexico, Canada, Mongolia, New Zealand, China, Malaysia, Trinidad & Tobago, and Cambodia.

During his address at the convention Thursday, Modi recalled his visit to Laos last October where he had witnessed the Lao version of the Ramayana. Known as Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram, the performance left a lasting impression on him.

Sharing his thoughts on X, Modi wrote, “I saw a part of the Lao Ramayana, highlighting the victory of Prabhu Shri Ram over Ravan. It is heartening to see the people here remain in touch with the Ramayan. May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us!”