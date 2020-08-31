Bhubaneswar: Under Unlock 4.0, the state government Monday withdrew lockdown, shutdown and night curfew in the state for the month of September.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said, “No authority shall impose any local lockdown in district, sub-division, city or below level outside the containment zones.”

However, whenever required to contain the disease and prevent its spread, restrictions on mobility, congregation, operation of shops and establishments, offices and other activities may be imposed in consultation with the central government, the order said.

Similarly, the government has withdrawn the night curfew imposed from 9 pm to 5 am across the state.

There will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons, private vehicles and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

The government has allowed inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger buses. Religious places, cinemas, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain closed till September 30, 2020 throughout the state. International air travel except permitted by MHA has been closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations have been prohibited during the month. However, open air theatres and similar places will be permitted to open with effect from September 21

Schools, colleges, universities, other educational/training/coaching institutions, anganwadis will remain closed for the purpose of teaching till end of Puja vacations in October. However, conduct of examinations, evaluation and other administrative activities has been permitted, the order said.

School & mass education and higher education departments can permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools at a time for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside the containment zones only with effect from September 21. Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted from September 21. Education institutions have to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).