New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs announced Wednesday a detailed guideline of the Unlock 5 phase which will be effective from October 1. Despite the coronavirus tally going past the 62-lakh mark in India, Wednesday, the Home Ministry stated that there would be more relaxations and fewer restrictions. The ministry however, has also said that state and district-level administrations can have their own rules to tackle COVID-19.

The most important decision is that cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity from October 15. The SOP for the reopening of halls will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

This development will certainly bring in joy to the film industry. Cinema halls in India have been closed since the lockdown implemented in March. Multiplex and cinema hall owners have been urging the Centre to allow them to operate.

Here are the other relaxations:

Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open, for which, SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open, for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open, for which the SOP will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Opening of schools, colleges, education institutions and coaching institutions

For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after October 15, 2020, in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions:

Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents.

Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

In Unlock 4, the Centre allowed the states to restart schools and colleges from September 21. A number of national-level competitive exams were held and the resumption of more activities while adhering to social-distancing norms was encouraged. College and universities were also asked to hold final-year examinations by September 30.

Unlock 5.0 is likely to become the most crucial as a number of religious festivals are scheduled in October, including Durga Puja. The first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is scheduled October 28. The Centre is likely to revise its order pertaining to the maximum number of people who can gather at a place.