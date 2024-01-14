Koraput: In a tragic incident, the bodies of a young unmarried couple were found hanging from a tree near Jodipai village under Chanabad panchayat and Dasmantapur police limits in Koraput district Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mahendra Hikka and Jubanti Muska, both residents of Jodipai village who were reportedly in love with each other.

Sources said the couple wanted to get married. However, their families were reportedly against their relationship.

Villagers found them hanging from a tamarind tree with the help of the girl’s stole at a mango orchard near the village Saturday morning and lodged a complaint at Dasmantapur police station in this regard.

On being informed, Dasmantapur police reached the spot, recovered the two bodies and launched a probe into the deaths, which is underway.

PNN