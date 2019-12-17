New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday adjourned till December 20 the hearing on order for quantum of sentence against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma adjourned hearing in the case till Friday.

The CBI sought maximum punishment for Sengar, saying it was a fight for justice of an individual against the system. The agency also sought adequate monetary compensation for the rape survivor.

The court had Monday convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child. The rape survivor was a minor when she was assulted.

PTI