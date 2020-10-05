New Delhi: Irked over non-payment of salaries, doctors and staff members of North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Hindu Rao Hospital have decided to sit on indefinite agitation from Monday onwards. The emergency services will, however, operate smoothly.

The doctors and staff members of the hospitals have not been paid since June. Last week, the staffers were on a ‘Pen Down Strike’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to display their ordeal. According to the civic body, the matter is being looked into.

The letter written by the Resident Doctor Association to the hospital administration stated, “We apologise to announce that we are forced to go for an indefinite agitation w.e.f. October 5, 2020 considering strictly ‘No pay, No work’, while operating the emergency services smoothly.”

It added, “The chronic sufferings of the staff have been too agonizing and intractable where it is distressing to one’s mental and physical well-being, We strongly plea to you for releasing 3 months’ pay and giving us an immediate permanent solution. We also demand a formal notice regarding the same.”

RDA President Abhimanyu Sardana further added that the inconvenience brought to the patient will be harboured by the administration. This comes a week after the association warned the Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation of holding an indefinite protest if their salaries are not paid.

“It has been made clear that there is strict non-compliance in view of fulfilment of the basic rights of the Healthcare Staff and provision of basic pay to an individual appointed by the North MCD under the employment act,” the letter added.

The association rued that despite the High Court Order and repetitive intimations in the past, the salaries of North MCD doctors and staff are long overdue for three months and its ongoing four months.

Besides Hindu Rao hospital, doctors and nurses of other hospitals like Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Kasturba Hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis have also been protesting over non-payment of dues.

