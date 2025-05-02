United Nations: The UN Security Council could meet “sooner rather than later” to discuss the situation between India and Pakistan, and this would be an opportunity to express views and to help diffuse tensions, UNSC President said, voicing concern over rising tensions between the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours.

“Of course, if a request comes for a meeting, then…I think this meeting should take place because, as we said, maybe it’s also an opportunity to have views expressed and this might help to diffuse a bit tensions. We will see,” Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of May, Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris said in response to a question by PTI.

“We are in close contact … but this is something which might happen, I would say, sooner rather than later. We will see, we are preparing. It’s the first day of our (UNSC) presidency.”

Sekeris briefed UN reporters here Thursday on the Council’s work programme under Greece’s month-long presidency of the 15-nation UN body. He was asked about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and if he had received any request for a meeting or consultations on the issue in the Council.

In response to a question by PTI on India being a victim of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which now sits in the Council as a non-permanent member, and need to committing terrorism, Sekeris said “It’s an issue which is very pertinent. As I said before, as a position of principle, we strongly condemn any act of terrorism and this is what we did” on the “heinous terrorist attack” that took place in Pahalgam in which innocent civilians died.

Sekeris noted that “we express our condolences to the government of India, Nepal and the families of victims.

“This is a position of principle. We condemn terrorism in all its forms, everywhere it is happening. On the other hand, we are concerned about this tension, which is mounting in the region. Two very big countries. Of course, India is far bigger than Pakistan.

He added that both countries are far bigger than Greece.

“So the size and volume are of a different nature. We also join calls for de-escalation and dialogue so that the situation does not spiral out of control.”

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he had a “good conversation” with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and had “discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack.”

India welcomed Greece’s firm opposition to cross-border terrorism and said, “Our Strategic Partnership reflects the depth of our ties,” Jaishankar had said.

Sekeris added that bilaterally, “we have an excellent bilateral cooperation with India” and noted visits by Greek and Indian leaders to each other’s countries.

He noted that Greece also has bilateral relations with Pakistan, and “we don’t see it antagonistically. With Pakistan, we are together in the Council and we will cooperate.”

In response to another question on a possible meeting in the Council on the situation, Sekeris said, “It is an issue which is now ongoing, evolving.”

Sekeris noted that the Council had last week issued a press statement condemning the “heinous terrorist attack” in Jammu and Kashmir and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

“We are listening, of course, we are monitoring closely the situation and will be seized on the matter, of course. This is certain that it will happen,” he said.

The Greek envoy stressed that any act of terrorism is strongly condemned.

“We express our deepest condolences to the Government of India and Nepal and the families of the victims. At the same time, I have to tell you that we are also seriously concerned with the growing bilateral tension in the atmosphere, which has been evolving between India and Pakistan.”

He said, “We are also joining others who are calling for de-escalation and dialogue so that the situation does not spiral out of control.”

He added that “bigger” member states are already in contact with both sides.

“I’m not in a position to reply directly to your question, but with plain logic, this is something which might probably happen. I mean, if the situation is not de-escalating, calling for an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council is something which can come as a consequence, because it’s actually the main business of the Security Council.”

Pakistan also sits in the Council as a non-permanent member, elected together with Greece. “So they are there.”

If during the Greek presidency, “such a request” (to discuss the issue in the Council) comes, “we will process it. But we hope really that this situation will de-escalate because it’s two very big member states” and a lot is at stake “and let’s hope that those efforts for de-escalation will be helpful. But we are prepared.”

To a question on Pakistan using its leverage as a non-permanent member and not naming The Resistance Front in the press statement on the Pahalgam attack, Sekeris said “when you have a press statement, whichever text which is adopted by consensus, unanimity, you cannot comment on the various stages of the negotiation because it’s an internal document.

“For me, the important thing is that the press statement was issued, “because having in the Security Council, one member state which is part of this conflict, of course, then you could expect another outcome.

“But I think that the statement was there. This is very important. On the other hand, yes, we are also concerned on a national basis. (Greek) The Foreign Minister spoke with the Foreign Minister of India. We are also in constant contact with Pakistan.

“There are calls for de-escalation. Of course, on the other hand, it’s a difficult subject, but we are very receptive to any request and if meeting of Security Council will take place in any form, we will steer the debate as president in a way to be faithful to our mandate, but we really hope that maybe de-escalation would be possible.”

Meanwhile, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters the UN chief has spoken to Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and offered his good offices.

To a question on whether the Secretary-General will consider travelling to the region and mediating between both parties, Dujarric said “I don’t think there would be any travel until there’s a clear message that, as in any instance where we have high tensions between two countries, that they’ve both accepted his good offices.”

PTI