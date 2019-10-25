Keonjhar: Unseasonal rains induced by low pressure struck at a time when paddy was in flowering stage, leaving farmers disappointed in most parts of Keonjhar. After two-days of rain, more rain is predicted in coming days. Farmers are worried over how to save paddy, a report said.

Water has been lying stagnant in thousands of hectares of farmlands while drainage of water from farmland has not been easy, farmers said.

Farmer leader Kirtan Behera lamented, if the rain continued for the next two more days, there would be hardly a chance for paddy left to be harvested. “We had hoped to get 20 to 22 quintals of paddy from acres of land, but this time, production will reduce to 14 to 15 quintals and that too it is not possible,” he rued.

Some other farmers asserted that the rain had already played spoilsport for paddy in most parts of Keonjhar while further rain crush all their hopes.

Farmer leader Kirtan Behera voiced apprehension that whatever paddy will be left for production will not have the quality for sale or consumption.

Tribal farmers in Telkoi block said, “We cultivated paddy by taking loans from banks and private money lenders. Rain wiped out all our hopes and investments. What we will do now. It has broken our economic backbone.

Deputy director of agriculture Chittaranjan Sahu said crop damage will be assessed after rain while field officials have been alerted to keep vigil on the situation.

It may be noted here that farmers in the district have been suffering paddy loss due to unseasonal rains, floods or cyclone since 1999.