Bhapur: Incessant unseasonal rains over the last few days have spoiled hopes of farmers for good paddy and vegetable harvest at Chhadesh area under Odapada and Sadar block in Dhenkanal district.

The farmers said that the untimely rains will severely affect the production of vegetables like tomato, brinjal, cauliflower, and cabbage as most of the agricultural land is underwater. Also, the paddy harvest has been affected they said.

“Thousands of hectares of farmlands have been flooded and the drainage has not been easy,” stated Kamesh Parida, Sudarshan Nayak, Shesadev Nayak, Shridhar Sahu, Avimanyu Sahu and Ganeshwar Parida who thrive on paddy production.

Similarly, the farmers who are dependent upon vegetable cultivation asserted that the rainwater has been bad for the roots of vegetables like brinjal, cauliflower, and cabbage. With the production falling below expectation prices are bound to rise, they pointed out.

Paddy farmers like Prasanta Khatua, Rabi Khatua and Sudarshan Rout who have been severely affected by the unseasonal rains have demanded compensation from the government.

According to Revenue Inspector (RI) Rajendra Prasad Sahu, there is no clause to provide compensation to the farmers due to unseasonal rains. However, the administration will look into the matter, he informed. He also said that in case the farmers claim compensation in a proper manner their please would be looked into.

PNN