Jharsuguda: Ever heard of petrol being given as a gift to a newly-wed couple? Debasish Patnaik from Jharsuguda district, whose wedding reception party was organised Thursday, did not expect such a bizarre gift from his friends either.

At the venue, the couple was busy meeting and receiving guests at the dais. Just then, Debashis’s friends arrived with a container. ‘Petrol, highly inflammable’ was written on it.

Not only the couple but all the guests were taken aback seeing the unusual gift.

Justifying their act, the friends said that the price of petrol is skyrocketing. Now, people belonging to middle-income group have started feeling the pinch. This apart, every household has either two-wheelers or four-wheelers that make petrol an essential commodity. That is why they decided to gift five litres of petrol to their friend.

Some guests took it as a token of protest against the government’s failure in reigning in the price of petrol which is a burden on the already burdened middle-class families.

Notably, at a time when the price of onion hovered around Rs 100 a kilogram in the past, quite a few newlywed couple had the experience of receiving onion packets as gifts.

PNN