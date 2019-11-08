Afghani cricket lover Sher Khan is struggling in Lucknow ever since he arrived here to watch the ODI cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies.

Khan’s eight feet two inches tall stature has always made heads turn, but that has also meant that he has not been able to find a suitable bed to sleep on. Majority of the hotels in Lucknow did not give him a room to stay and some even indicated that they found him to be ‘suspicious’.

With no other way left, Khan had to approach the Naka Police station where the cops, after verifying his credentials, took him to Hotel Rajdhani. That said, he told the hotel staff that he found the room ‘uncomfortable’. The bed was apparently too short for him and he had to sleep with his legs hanging out. The washroom was ‘inconvenient’ and so were the chairs for the super-tall cricket fan from the war-torn country where cricket is gaining ground.

People thronged his hotel room to see him and get selfies clicked as soon as the news of the ‘tall man’ spread in the area. Such was the condition that the cops had to intervene and escort him to the Ekana stadium to watch the match. There again, Khan was the bigger attraction for everybody than the players.

Fame apart, his troubles are plenty. Finding a suitable hotel room or getting mobbed are certainly not all. These are only few of the many issues he faces because of his height- especially in India.

A point in case, he asked the hotel staff about tourist spots in Lucknow and wanted to visit them but the problem was, he wouldn’t simply fit into one. That said, he will stay in the city of Nawabs for the next four days before he flies back to his country.