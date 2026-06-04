Ahmedabad: After Praggnanandhaa R continued his remarkable run at Norway Chess by defeating World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen for the second time in the tournament, Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited, lauded the Indian Grandmaster’s effort, saying the double win reflects “the confidence, maturity and competitive spirit” Praggnanandha brings to the event.

The 20-year-old, who is supported by Adani Sportsline’s ‘Garv Hai’ initiative, produced another composed performance in Round 8, overcoming Carlsen with the black pieces after having earlier defeated him with white in the tournament.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s strongest chess tournaments, Norway Chess features many of the game’s highest-ranked players. Praggnanandhaa’s latest victory places him in elite company. He has now become only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to record two classical wins over Carlsen in the same year.

Against a five-time World Champion and one of the greatest players in chess history, the result further underlines Praggnanandhaa’s growing stature on the global stage while reflecting the continued rise of Indian chess.

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), said, “Praggnanandhaa’s performance at Norway Chess 2026 has been truly exceptional. Defeating Magnus Carlsen twice in the same tournament is a rare achievement and reflects the confidence, maturity and competitive spirit he brings to the board. He continues to inspire a new generation of Indian players and demonstrates the growing strength of Indian chess on the global stage. We congratulate him on this remarkable milestone and wish him success in the final rounds.”

Praggnanandhaa is part of Adani Sportsline’s ‘Garv Hai’ initiative, which supports emerging Indian athletes through financial assistance, access to world-class training and competitive exposure, helping them realise their potential on the international stage.

With two rounds remaining before the tournament concludes June 6, Praggnanandhaa currently sits third in the standings with 12 points. He will next face reigning World Champion Gukesh D before taking on Vincent Keymer in the final round as he bids to crown a memorable campaign with the Norway Chess title.