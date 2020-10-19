Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a much-in-demand star campaigner for the upcoming Bihar elections. The Chief Minister will start campaigning from Tuesday and is scheduled to address 18 rallies in Bihar.

“There is a great demand for the Chief minister in Bihar, particularly in constituencies along the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. The Gorakhnath Peeth is held in high esteem and Yogi Adityanath is a much-revered saint too,” said a BJP functionary.

The Chief Minister will be addressing, on an average, three rallies in a day.

He will campaign in the Ramgarh, Arwal and Karakat constituencies Tuesday and Wednesday, he will address rallies in Jamui, Tarari and Paliaganj, according to party sources.

Of these six seats, Tarari was won by CPI(ML) and Arwal, Karakat, Jamui and Paliganj were held by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The lone BJP seat where the Chief Minister will be campaigning in the first phase is Ramgarh.

Party sources also claimed that they are receiving requests for Yogi Adityanath to join their campaign as well.

“The Chief Minister has set aside six days for the Bihar polls. We have by-elections on seven seats in UP also, besides the Rajya Sabha elections on 10 seats. If he can manage, he may take out a few more days for the Bihar campaign,” the functionary said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address 12 rallies in the Bihar elections and the party has named 30 star campaigners for the Assembly elections in Bihar.