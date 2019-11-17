Rae Bareli: Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, will be marrying Angad Singh Saini, a fellow Congress legislator from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab.

The wedding ceremony is slated to take place November 21 at a resort in New Delhi. The invitation cards are being distributed to a select guest list. The groom’s family will also hold a reception November 23.

According to sources, the wedding celebrations will be toned down due to the death of Aditi’s father Akhilesh Singh, who passed away on August 20.

There are a number of similarities in the new couple.

Both Aditi, 32, and Angad, 29, became MLAs in their first attempt in 2017 and both belong to political families.

While Aditi is the daughter of late Akhilesh Singh, who had been an MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar seat for five terms, Angad Saini comes from the family of late Dilbagh Singh, who won the Nawanshahr seat in Punjab for six terms.

Since Angad is a Sikh and Aditi a Hindu, they will get married according to both Hindu and Sikh rituals. The Hindu ceremony will take place in Delhi November 21 and the Anand Karaj in Nawanshahr.

Both the ceremonies will be a strictly family affair.

Angad’s mother Guriqbal Kaur, herself a former MLA from Nawanshahr, will host a grand reception party in Nawanshahr, where local Congress leaders and constituents would be invited.

Angad’s father late Parkash Singh was the Nawanshahr MLA from 2002 to 2007, and his grand uncle late Dilbag Singh was a seven-time MLA and a minister in Congress state governments.

Aditi is the national general secretary of All India Mahila Congress.

Aditi recently hit the headlines when she defied the party whip and attended the special Assembly session October 2 which the Congress had decided to boycott.

She was served a showcause notice but Aditi chose not reply to it.

