Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Thursday tabled the maiden budget of Yogi Adityanath’s second term government in the state assembly.

“The economy of the state is improving rapidly. We believe that we will be successful in taking the state’s economy to USD 1 trillion,” Khanna said while tabling the budget.

Seated next to the chief minister, Khanna said Rs 276.66 crore is proposed for Uttar Pradesh special security force entrusted with the task of security of courts and historical and religious places, including Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura.

Under the Police Emergency Management System, he said, the second phase of the 112 scheme will start this fiscal and for this, a provision of Rs 730.88 crore is proposed for its strengthening.

The Adityanath government had presented a Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22.

PTI