Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): A 22-year-old law student committed suicide by hanging in her house Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki.

The police dismissed the Baradari case as ‘just another case of suicide’ till the mother of the deceased mother claimed that her daughter was a gang rape victim and the police had refused to take action against the accused which prompted her to commit suicide.

No suicide note has been recovered as yet.

The deceased had lodged a rape complaint against a government employee around two months ago.

According to the mother, police had initially refused to lodge the complaint against the village revenue clerk who had allegedly raped the student along with a friend.

“We had to move court before an FIR was registered in October last year. Even then, the case was not properly investigated. My daughter was deeply perturbed by the attitude of police. She was also being threatened by the accused,” the mother told reporters.

Barabanki SP Akash Tomar rubbished the allegations.

He said the final report in the rape case had been drafted, but it was yet to be submitted in court. He also stressed that an abetment to suicide case had been lodged on the mother’s complaint.

“It is alleged that the deceased student and her mother had been booked in a case of fraud by the two accused and the girl’s mother had framed them in a rape case. We are getting all complaints probed by additional SP (north),” he said.

IANS