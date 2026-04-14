Noida: Uttar Pradesh government has hiked minimum wages across worker categories following unrest in Noida, with revised rates coming into effect from April 1 retrospectively, officials said Tuesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said, “The wage increase has been done by the high-powered committee.”

She added, “The decision was approved by CM UP late last night.”

In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059 and skilled workers Rs 16,868, according to an official statement.

For other municipal corporation areas, the revised monthly wages have been fixed at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers.

In the remaining districts, unskilled workers will get Rs 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 13,591, and skilled workers Rs 15,224.

The decision follows consultations with employers’ bodies and labour organisations. The government said suggestions and objections were examined to ensure a “balanced and practical” outcome.

The move comes against the backdrop of large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday, when thousands demanded higher wages and better working conditions.

The demonstrations turned violent in parts of the district, prompting the government to constitute a committee to address the situation and engage with the workers and employers.