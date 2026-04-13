Noida: A protest by workers in Phase 2 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar escalated into violence Monday, as demonstrators demanding a salary hike clashed with authorities and vandalised property outside a private company.

The agitation, which had been ongoing for the past three days in the form of a sit-in protest, intensified as thousands of workers took to the streets across multiple industrial sectors. The situation turned volatile in Sector 1, Block 84, where some protesters reportedly set vehicles on fire. Initial reports confirmed that at least two vehicles were completely gutted in the incident.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary information suggest that incidents of stone-pelting also occurred during the protest, leading to damage to several vehicles and company properties. In addition, unrest was reported from Sector 62, where large gatherings of workers caused significant traffic congestion, disrupting normal movement in the area.

To manage the violence, local authorities have deployed a large police force. Officers are working to prevent further damage to property and to maintain law and order in the area. Vehicles have been vandalised, and several company properties have been damaged. One vehicle was reportedly torched during the protest.

The unrest comes despite recent assurances by the district administration. Sunday, officials from the administration, police, and industrial authorities held a series of meetings with representatives of various companies and workers, promising steps to address key demands.

Medha Roopam, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, stated that several directives had already been issued following discussions with industrial units. She said that workers would be paid double wages for overtime and would be entitled to a weekly day off. In cases where employees are required to work on their designated weekly rest day, they would receive double compensation for that day as well.

The administration has also mandated that all workers must receive bonuses in accordance with established rules, and these payments should be credited directly to their bank accounts within the stipulated timeframe.

In a broader move aimed at improving labour conditions, the district administration has introduced new guidelines applicable across Gautam Buddha Nagar. Under these rules, all companies and industrial units are required to pay wages by the 10th of every month. Overtime compensation at double the rate has been made compulsory, and any unauthorised salary deductions will attract punitive action. Employers have also been instructed to issue salary slips to all workers.

Additionally, a dedicated control room has been set up to address workers’ grievances promptly. The district administration has urged workers to remain calm, avoid rumours, and cooperate with authorities to maintain peace and order in the region.