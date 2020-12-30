Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): Four persons, including a Samajwadi Party leader, were injured when a hyena attacked them in the Gobra village in Jaunpur district.

The local villagers, later, beat the hyena to death. The injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital.

According to reports, a local priest saw a hyena near a Hanuman temple and informed a local SP leader, Neeraj Pehelwan who, in turn, informed the forest officials.

A forest team reached the village but could not locate the wild animal.

The following day, on Tuesday, Neeraj Pehelwan along with some other locals were walking near the same temple when the hyena appeared again and attacked them.

Other villagers rushed to the spot, armed with rods and sticks, and cornered the hyena and beat the animal to death.

IANS