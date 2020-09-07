Gorakhpur (UP): An angry mob thrashed a man to death at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district Monday. The angry mob mercilessly beat up the man after he allegedly shot dead a teacher. The gruesome lynching act happened in front of the police, sources said.

A video clip on social media shows policemen in riot gear, failing to stop angry people from landing lathi blows. They were doing so on a man lying on the ground. The incident took place at Rampur Bangra village of the Taryasujan area around 8.00am, police said. When asked about the video clip, they said ‘all angles’ will be taken care of during the probe.

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra said the man had visited the residence of Sudhir Kumar Singh around 8.00am. Mishra claimed to be a friend of Sudhir’s elder brother.

As Sudhir was taking a bath, he waited for him and had tea. As soon as Sudhir came out of the bathroom, Mishra shot him dead,” the SP said.

“Hearing the cries of women, some villagers gathered there. However, the accused went to the terrace of the house and continued firing. Police reached the spot but he continued firing and when police retaliated from the terrace of another house, he came down and tried to hide in a room,” the SP further stated.

However, the locals gathered there broke open door and thrashed him. By the time police could take him in custody, he had died,” the SP added.

The pistol used by him in the crime has been recovered, informed the SP.

Police said Sudhir Kumar Singh was teacher in Bihar and the motive of the murder is yet to be found.